The naira depreciated at the official and parallel markets on Thursday, July 6, 2023

According to operators, the naira was quoted between N790 and N792 to a dollar at the parallel market

The development, analysts believe, is counterproductive to the FX merger envisaged by the Nigerian government

The naira traded for an average of N792.50 at the unofficial parallel market on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

According to reports, in some parts of Lagos, the dollar is quoted at N790 and N795 to a dollar.

Naira depreciates at the parallel and black markets

Naira falls in parallel and official markets

The current rate is about 0.94% higher than N785 traded on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, leading to a naira depreciation against the US greenback.

The depreciation was said to be caused by heightened demand for dollars by importers and individuals who want to travel for business, school, and other reasons.

The naira depreciated by 3.52% at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window as traders embarked on the willing buyer and seller activities.

According to data from FMDQ, the naira was quoted on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at N742.31, as against N768.44 quoted on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The growing gap between official and parallel markets worries experts

Experts are worried that the development is leading to a growing gap between the official and parallel market rates, thereby defeating the unification purposes of the Nigerian government.

On June 14, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria collapsed all segments of the official market to the I&E window, reintroducing the willing buyer and willing seller model.

Based on the adjustment, the official rate increased from N463.38 per dollar to the current rate of N756.6, currently quoted by the CBN.

BusinessDay reports that the exchange rate regime was mainly made up of managed and highly regulated official rates for the past six years and a foreign exchange market lacking apparent price discovery and multiple foreign exchange windows serving various purposes.

