The details of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the service chiefs have been revealed

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), said the service chiefs had a fruitful discussion with the president on Monday, July 3rd and he made his demand known

The NSA disclosed that the president assured the service chiefs of his unwavering support during the meeting but charged them to work tirelessly to secure the nation

Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), has opened up on the meeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had with service chiefs on Monday, July 3rd.

The president met the NSA, Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the service chiefs he appointed shortly before he traveled to Europe, The Guardian reported.

Details of Tinubu's meeting with NSA Ribadu, service chiefs emerge

Addressing State House correspondents on Monday, Ribadu disclosed that the meeting with President Tinubu was very fruitful.

The NSA said they thanked the president for appointing them and on his part, Tinubu told them his expectations, Daily Trust reported.

Ribadu makes fresh pledge to Tinubu's govt

Ribadu noted further that Tinubu is meeting new service chiefs for the first time, since their appointment on June 19, 2023.

The NSA assured the president that they are going to work as a team in order to accomplish its set objective of securing the country, Premium Times reported.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred per cent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done; he’ll expect us to deliver, and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here,” the NSA said.

On how the new security chiefs will take off to accomplish their mandate, Mr Ribadu said,

“Where we are today, and you can see already things are improving in our country.

“If you see the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place.”

President Tinubu meets service chiefs, gives fresh order

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, July 3, along with the newly appointed service chiefs, urging them to work as a team because there is work to be done.

The meeting is considered the first of its kind between the president and the newly appointed service chief, in which Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, was also in attendance.

This was disclosed in two separate tweets by the NTA and a media aide to the president at the presidential villa, @DOlusegun.

President Tinubu resumes back to work after Eid-El-Adha break

