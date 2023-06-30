Former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri has listed things President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should stop funding

Omokri admonished President Tinubu to stop funding foreign healthcare for himself to manage waste in the government

He also urged Tinubu to lead by example by avoiding a 120 car convoy after receiving the country from London, United Kingdom

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop funding his healthcare abroad.

Omokri, via his verified Tweeted handle @renoomokri, said President Tinubu said funding foreign healthcare for himself and any elected or appointed public official.

Reno Omokri says President Tinubu should stop funding foreign healthcare for himself. Photo Credit: Reno Omokri/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He commended Tinubu for stopping the funding of professional bodies and councils.

However, he said funding professional bodies and councils is not the most significant waste in government.

The Social media critic also said Tinubu should end pilgrims' sponsorship to Mecca and Jerusalem.

According to Omokri, President should also lead by example by avoiding a 120-car convoy to save the nation much more waste.

His tweet reads:

“President Tinubu has done well in ending Federal Government funding for professional bodies and councils. But that is not the most significant waste in government. The President should also stop funding foreign healthcare for himself and any elected or appointed public official. He may also want to end Federal Government sponsorship of pilgrims to both Mecca and Jerusalem. Both gestures would save the nation much more than the crumbs from the table that goes into professional bodies and councils. And also, we should lead by example by avoiding a 120 car convoy.”

