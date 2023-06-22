Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the alleged 114% salary increase for President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and others

Obi said the increment is not necessary when over 130 million Nigerians are living in poverty and struggling with economic realities

The former Anambra state governor argued that public officeholders should focus on cutting the cost of governance

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, said this is not the appropriate time for the approved 114% salary increase for President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors and others.

Obi said rather than increasing their salary, public officeholders in Nigeria should focus on cutting the cost of governance and alleviating the sufferings of over 130 million Nigerians.

Peter Obi condemns alleged 114% salary increase for Tinubu, Shettima, governors, and others. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra state governor stated this on Thursday, June 22, via his verified Twitter handle @PeterObi.

He added that the sacrifice of building the nation should be borne by the leaders while they prioritise what affects the masses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Obi wrote:

"I learnt with great reservation, the approval of a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). This is not the appropriate time for such salary increment if it is at all necessary.

"We are living in a time when an average Nigerian is struggling with many harsh economic realities, and with over 130 million Nigerians now living in poverty. This is a moment when recent reform measures by the government have increased living costs astronomically.

"One would expect the leaders and public officeholders to focus on cutting the cost of governance, alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians. This moment calls for creative ways of pulling the majority out of poverty.

"In the immortal words of Shakespeare’s Julius Ceaser, “What touches us ourself shall be last served.” The leaders, therefore, should prioritize what affects the masses and those on the lower strata of society over themselves.

"The sacrifice, at this time in our nation, should be borne by the leaders. The increment should be reversed immediately, and the savings should be devoted to fixing education, healthcare and poverty alleviation especially in the remote rural areas."

Has FG Truly Approved 114% Salary Increase for Tinubu, Shettima, Govs, Others? Here Is What We Know

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the RMAFC spokesperson, Christian Nwachukwu, denied the 114% salary increment, stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not approved the increment of salaries of political office-holders, judicial and public office holders by 114%.

Nwachukwu stated this while reacting to report that President Tinubu had approved a 114% salary increase for Nigerian politicians and public officeholders.

Buhari, Osinbajo, governors, others to get N64.72 billion severance packages

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that the final payment in Office for former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former state governors, and other former political office holders who recently left office might cost Nigeria about N64.72 billion. The amount also covers pay for former ministers, commissioners, National Assembly members, and other special advisers.

Source: Legit.ng