The Federal High Court in Lagos state has rejected the two cases of a human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omihrhobo

This is as some lawyers objected to Omihrhobo's hearing noting that he was not properly adorned even when appearing in court

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 23, caused a stir due to his mode of dressing at the Supreme Court in Abuja

On Monday, June 27, a human rights lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, dressed like a ‘Juju Priest’ to attend proceedings at a Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria.

Justice Tijani Ringim refused to hear two cases of Omihrhobo, for adorning himself in a lawyer’s gown with ‘native doctor’ attire to court, The Punch reports.

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo dressed to court in that manner to exercise his fundamental human rights following the judgement of the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Source: Twitter

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo dress to court slammed

The lawyer also appeared barefooted with cowries tied on his two legs. His wig had two long feathers, with cowries in his two hands and tied a red wrapper, while he wore his lawyer’s gown on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The human rights lawyer, who appeared before Justice Ringim, was greeted with resistance by some lawyers who disagreed with his appearance before the court in such dressing; arguing that he could not be heard as he was not properly dressed as a lawyer before the court.

The court in Lagos ruling

When his case was called, he announced his appearance as the applicant and some lawyers, Abdullah Dania, Mohammed Adamu and one Festus Afeyodion, told the court that he should not be heard as he was not properly robbed.

Dania said:

“I am a lawyer, my Lord can imagine the way my learned friend appears before the court as a professional. The rules that govern us as a lawyer do not allow improper dressing.”

Adamu told the court that he would like to furnish the court with his written submission in line with the direction of the court.

The judge said:

“You cannot address the court like this as a professional. I will adjourn your matter and you come and address the court if the rules allow you to appear in court like this.”

Consequently, the judge adjourned to October 10, 2022.

Lawyer slams Omirhobo's traditional robe in Supreme Court, says it was a joke taken too far

Barrister Ahmad Adetola-Kazeem has slammed the actions of human rights lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo for donning a traditional attire to court.

According to Adetola-Kazeem, it was a deliberate attempt to ridicule and embarrass the court.

Legit.ng recalls that during a Supreme Court proceeding in Abuja on Thursday, a Nigerian lawyer stormed the venue dressed like a 'juju priest'.

Supreme Court approves female Muslim students to wear hijab in Lagos schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how the Supreme Court of Nigeria gave its final verdict on whether or not female Muslim students be allowed to wear hijab in Lagos schools.

In a split decision of five to two on Friday, June 17, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court affirmed the July 21, 2016 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which set aside the October 17, 2014 judgment by Justice Grace Onyeabo of the High Court of Lagos State, which upheld the Hijab restriction.

Legit.ng gathered that Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who wrote the lead majority judgment, which was read by Justice Tijani Abubakar, dismissed the appeal filed by Lagos state against the 2016 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, on the grounds that the appeal was without merit.

Source: Legit.ng