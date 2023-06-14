The Former deputy governor of Imo State, Dr. Douglas Acholonu, has been reported dead



The traditional ruler of Ishiobiukwu Gedegwum Ancient Palace, HRM Igwe of Orlu, Eze Dr. Patrick Chinedu Acholonu has announced the transition to glory of former Imo Deputy Governor Dr Douglas Acholonu.

Acholonu, the noble prince of Orlu Gedegwum, died in the hours on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Eze Acholonu, who announced the passage through his Palace Secretary, Dr. Henry Acholonu, described the late renowned specialist surgeon as an elder statesman with impeccable and unimpeachable character.

He said that details of the burial will be made public in due course as the Royal family is in consultation with the Imo State Government and the Catholic Diocese of Orlu to give the late medical director of St. Catherine’s Hospital, Ikenegbu, Owerri and Brendalin Hospital, Surulere, Lagos before his foray into active politics a befitting burial scheduled for Friday, July 21, 2023.

Governor Uzodimma reacts as APC members die in tragic road accident

In another development, Governor Hope Uzodimma have sympathised with the families of the members of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who died in a road accident on their way to Abuja on Monday, June 12.

It was gathered that two of the Imo APC members died in the auto-crash on their way to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Governor Uzodimma, in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 14, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of APC members on their way to Abuja on national assignment.

Nigeria's "longest serving" monarch dies after 64 years on the throne

Legit.ng reported earlier that the minister of state for power, Gody Jedy-Agba, has lost his father, His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba, OON.

The deceased, Uti Item 111 of Utugwang, Uti Ukani 1 of Obudu, was one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Africa.

His death was announced in a statement by one of his sons, Kjay Jedy-Agba in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

