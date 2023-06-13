FCT, Abuja - The newly elected Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, Godswill Obot Akpabio, is not new to Nigerians and the political terrain in the country.

Akpabio has held several public offices, from governor to minister and Senator.

Akpabio emerges as Nigeria's new senate president. Photo Credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

Below are some facts you should know about the Senate President of the 10th NASS.

Date of Birth

Senator Godswill Akpabio was born on December 9, 1962, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The young Akpabio was raised by his mother after the death of his father, Daily Trust reports

Education

He attended Methodist Primary School, Ukana, before he proceeded for his secondary education at the Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Akpabio is a trained lawyer from the University of Calabar, Cross River State, where he obtained his law degree.

Political Career

He is an experienced politician, who has served as Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Commissioner for Lands and Housing from 2002 to 2006 in Akwa Ibom state.

Two-term governor of Akwa Ibom state

As reported by Leadership Newspaper, Akpabio was elected governor of Akwa Ibom state under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007.

He served for 8 years from May 29, 2007, to May 29, 2015, bringing uncommon transformation to the state through his unprecedented people-oriented governance.

Akpabio as a Senator

After serving as governor for 8 years, Akpabio proceeded to the National Assembly in 2015, representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District. As a member of the opposition party, the PDP, Akpabio became the Senate Minority Leader.

He, however, dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) before the end of the 8th assembly.

Minister

Akpabio lost his re-election bid into the senate and was later nominated for a ministerial position by the immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He was later sworn in as Minister for Niger Delta Affair after the National Assembly successfully screened him.

Presidential ambition

The political genius resigned as minister to contest the APC presidential primaries in 2022. He, however, stepped down for President Bola Tinubu during the APC presidential primary election in Abuja.

