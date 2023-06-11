President Bola Tinubu suspended Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, June 9, and was asked to hand over to the deputy CBN governor on operation, Adebisi Sonubi.

Before the suspension of Emefiele, the former CBN governor has been accused of working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) by some governors of the ruling party.

List of APC leaders who accused Emefiele of working against Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Some of the governors condemned and challenged the naira redesign policy of the apex bank in the court of law after it was introduced in December and explained why they made the move.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the leaders alleged that Emefiele introduced the policy because of his failed presidential ambition and to truncate the chances of now President Bola Tinubu, who was then the candidate of the APC in the election.

Nasir El-Rufai

The former governor of Kaduna State was 1 of the leading leaders of the ruling APC when Emefiele introduced the change of Nigeria currency, which later plunged the country into economic crisis.

Before going to the court, El-Rufai accused Emefiele of working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by introducing the policy and truncate the chances of the APC in the 2023 election.

Abdullahi Ganduje

One of the leaders of the APC who have accused the former CBN governor Emefiele of working against the success of their party in the 2023 election was the former governor of Kano State.

Ganduje said the naira redesign policy and the deadline Emefiele directive against the validity of the old not have plunged many people in the state into hunger.

Bello Matawalle

The immediate past governor of Zamfara State, was one of the prominent APC leaders that alleged that Emefiele's naira redesign policy was to truncate the chances of the APC in the 2023 election.

Following his defeat in the March 18 governorship election in the state, Matawalle alleged that his stance against the naira redesign policy made the cabals in Aso Rock to work against him.

Yahaya Bello

The outgoing governor of Kogi State was one of the outspoken APC leaders who kicked against the naira redesign policy who Emefiele introduced it 2 months to the 2023 presidential election.

Bello joined El-Rufai and Matawalle in challenging the legality of the policy at the Supreme Court, which they later won shortly after the presidential election.

