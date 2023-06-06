A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Ogun state governorship aspirant, Segun Showunmi, has recounted his ordeal being a victim of thug rascality at the premises of the inaugural tribunal session of the governorship election.

Some suspected thugs reportedly attacked Showunmi while he was trying to gain access to the courtroom to witness the tribunal session.

Segun Showunmi has called on for the election tribunal in Ogun state to be moved to Abuja for security reasons. Photo Credit: Segun Showunmi

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust says Showunmi has appealed that the Tribunal be relocated to Abuja amid security threats.

In his comment, while addressing the media, Showunmi said he was lucky to escape the attack but was wounded with scars.

As reported by Premium Times, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Please relocate Ogun State Election Tribunal from Abeokuta because it is no longer safe, so that we can go and have that Tribunal in the peaceful atmosphere of Abuja and everybody can have the case adjudicated and we can deal with the outcome of the court cases.

“It is a very ugly day of shame, it is a day that nobody in his right senses who is a true born of Ogun State will be proud of this. Some of my followers are in the hospital as we speak attending to their injuries.

"Luckily, I was able to get away from the place, but it was not without its own scars.”

Ogun Tribunal: Thugs invade, flog PDP guber aspirant, others

Recall that Legit.ng reported that inaugural court proceedings of the Ogun state governorship election tribunal have suffered a moment of tension.

On Monday, June 5, at the court premises, some thugs believed to be supporters of APC and PDP caused mayhem in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

While the disorderliness was on, a PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun state, Segun Showunmi, was attacked.

Source: Legit.ng