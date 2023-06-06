An Abuja Federal High Court has restrained the EFCC, DSS and ICPC from detaining former Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari

The judge, Donatus Okorowo, said the restrict order stands pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice

Yari had filed the ex-parte motion marked FHC/ANJ/CS/785/23 asking the court to restrain the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS from arresting him

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), , and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have been issued a restraining order from detaining Senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, June 5, gave the order on an ex-parte motion filed by Michael Aondoakaa on Yari’s behalf, TheCable reported.

The judge said pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, DSS should not detain Yari.

Okorowo ordered the respondents (EFCC, ICPC, DSS) to show cause in the next adjourned date on why the prayers sought on the motion ex-parte should not be granted.

“The respondents are however restrained from detaining the applicant until the return date for the order to show cause,” the judge ruled and adjourned the matter until June 8.

The former Zamfara state governor had on June 2, filed the ex-parte motion marked FHC/ANJ/CS/785/23 asking the court to restrain the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS from arresting him to prevent him from participating in the proclamation of the 10th senate by President Bola Tinubu on June 13.

“The respondents and their agents have threatened to violate the applicant’s rights as enshrined in the constitution by unlawfully threatening to arrest and detain the applicant,” the motion reads.

“The respondents and their agents are mandated to operate within the ambit of their establishment laws, and to respect the fundamental human rights of the applicant as enshrined in the constitution.”

Yari said if the order was not given, his rights would have been breached by the respondents.

