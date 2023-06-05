Senator Athan Achonu has won the Labour Party governorship ticket for the 2023 gubernatorial polls in Imo State

Achonu emerged victorious at the primaries polling 134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Major General Jack Ogunewe, who polled 121 votes

Meanwhile, Sen Achonu picked Hon Tony Nwulu as his running mate for the off-cycle polls on Saturday, November 11

Imo, Owerri - Senator Athan Achonu has emerged as the Labour Party governorship primary election winner in Imo state.

According to Channels TV online, Senator Achonu polled 134 votes to outpoint Major General Jack Ogunewe, who scored 121.

The duo of Athan Achonu and Tony Nwulu will go head-to-head with Gov Hope Uzodimma for the Imo state governorship seat. Photo Credit: Chief Nneji Athan Achonu and Tony Nwulu

Senator Achonu, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was elected a lawmaker in the House of Senate in 2015. Still, his stay in the red chambers was short-lived after a court sitting in Owerri, the Imo state capital, overturned the outcome of the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Benjamin Uwajumogu who was then declared the winner of the polls.

Meanwhile, Senator Achonu has picked Tony Nwulu as his running mate heading into the November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

Nwulu is reported to have a stint as a lawmaker at the House of Representatives representing, Oshodi-Isolo 2 Federal Constituency of Lagos state.

It was gathered that Nwulu also contested for the Imo state governorship seat in 2019 under the defunct United Progressive Party (UPP).

Before his stint as a governorship candidate in Imo state, he served in the Green Chambers from 2015 to 2019.

At the Labour Party's secretariat in Owerri, he was unveiled as Senator Achonu's running mate on Sunday, June 4.

In his remark according to Vanguard, Nwulu said:

“I am glad I have been chosen to serve Imo State under the Labour Party. Senator Athan Achonu is a well-known figure in Nigeria and needs no introduction.

“Our mandate now is to relieve our people from protracted suffering and cries. We have come to rescue Imo from the stronghold of a group that wishes Ndi-Imo dead."

Meanwhile, the Imo state chapter of the Labour Party has opened up on the alleged deal the party had with Governor Hope Uzodimma.

In a fresh statement, the southeast national vice chairman of the party, Chief Innocent Okeke, revealed LP struck no deal with Uzodimma as speculated in some quarters.

However, the party insisted that there was no going back in its quest to get hold of the reins of power in Imo state ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

