A revelation of how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's journey to the presidency began has unfolded

In one of his viral sermons, Pastor Obinna Michael of the Gifted World Commission revealed that President Tinubu was predestined 25 years ago for the presidency

He revealed that the prophecy was made at the RCCG Redemption Camp, and he was taken there by his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

The President of the Gifted World Commission, Pastor Obinna Michael, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu's emergence as Nigeria's was predestined some 25 years ago.

During one of his viral sermons, Pastor Michael revealed that the prophecy was uttered at the Redemption Camp, the prayer ground of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Pastor Obinna revealed that only God can upstage Bola Tinubu from the presidency. Photo Credit: @Chrisbamidele/Twitter and Pastor Obinna Michael/Facebook

According to Pastor Michael, the current First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, a pastor in the same church, took the President to the Redemption Camp 25 years earlier for prayers, and the prophecy was birthed.

Pastor Michael said:

"Twenty-five years ago, God made a promise to that man (Bola Tinubu) that he would make him the president.

"Do you know where he made it? In Redeem Camp. Do you know who took him? The Wife (Oluremi Tinubu)."

Earlier in the sermon, Pastor Michael revealed that only God could upstage Tinubu from the presidency and that forces or entities could remove him from the presidential seat.

He said:

"It was here I told you people, I did not mix words when I said it. I told you what I saw.

"It will take God! The only person that can stop Tinubu is God. Nobody, no human...If INEC (sic) let them gather 500, nobody can stop him."

