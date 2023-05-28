The tenure elongation of Nigeria’s inspector-general of police (IGP) has been determined by the court in Anambra state

A federal high court in Anambra has directed the IGP Usman Alkali Baba to stop parading himself as the country's police boss

A federal high court in Anambra has ordered Usman Baba to stop parading himself as Nigeria’s inspector-general of police (IGP).

In a judgment delivered by Fatun Riman, the presiding judge held that Baba’s continued stay in office after clocking the retirement age of 60 is illegal and unconstitutional.

He held that as a staff of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), an authority established under Section 214 (1) of the constitution, Baba was bound by Rule 229 of the Police Service Rules which provided for the compulsory retirement of all grades of public service officers at the age of 60 or 35 years of service — whichever comes first, The Cable reported.

“In the instant case, the 2nd defendant’s birthday comes first. By the said Rule, the 2nd Defendant is obliged to step down on March 1st 2023,” the judge said.

“The PSR retirement age provision, is mirrored in section 18 (8) of the Police Act, on the word “Shall” is used in the provision, it is mandatory.

“Section 7 (6) of the Police Act provides for a four-year term or tenure for the Inspector General of Police and the word “Shall” is also used in the said provision” the court added.

The suit, marked FHC/AKW/CS/58/2023, was filed by one Okechukwu Nwafor.

