Reports are strong that the Dangote Refinery will sell refined petroleum products to Nigeria in dollars.

A source disclosed that the refinery, a business concern, will not treat the country any differently from other customers.

But Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, had said Nigeria would buy petroleum products from the refinery in naira

There are speculations that the newly commissioned Dangote Refinery will charge Nigeria dollars for refined petroleum products.

The 650,000bpd capacity refinery owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote launched amid claims of easing petrol imports by Africa’s biggest economy.

NNPC invests $2 billion in Dangote Refinery

But sources disclosed that there are plans by the refinery to charge Nigeria and other customers in dollars, the international currency of exchange.

“When fully operational, the refinery will operate like other refineries across the world where customers are charged in dollars,” the source told Legit.ng.

Nigeria is a significant stakeholder in the biggest refinery in Africa, with a $2 billion investment via the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Also, the NNPC will be a significant supplier of crude oil to the refinery, although there are reports that the refinery will source crude from three continents.

But the source stated that Nigeria would not get any preferential treatment from the refinery management.

“Business is business, and once you attach sentiments to business, it dies prematurely. So, yes, Nigeria will be charged in dollars like every other client,” the source disclosed.

Emefiele says the refinery will charge in Naira.

Energy experts believe that if the refinery charges Nigeria in dollars, as speculated, then the chances that petrol scarcity will be a thing of the past in the country will be a mirage.

They also believe that if the incoming government sustains petrol subsidies, Nigerians will have little reprieve.

In August 2021, Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that the Dangote Refinery would sell refined petroleum products in naira when it commences operations.

Premium Times quotes the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as saying that the $18 billion refinery would save Nigeria from spending about 41% of its forex on importing petroleum products.

“Based on agreement and discussions with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the oil companies, the Dangote Refinery can buy its crude in naira, refine it, and produce it for Nigerians’ use in naira,” Emefiele said.

“That is where foreign exchange is saved for the country becomes very clear. We are also very optimistic that by refining this product here in Nigeria, all those costs associated with either demurrage from import or costs associated with the freight will be eliminated.’

Dangote reveals the product lifting date.

During the launch of the refinery on May 22, 2023, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said Nigerians and others could expect the first refined products to be shipped in June 2023.

Dangote said:

“Your Excellency, distinguished guests, our first product will be in the market before the end of July, beginning of August this year.”

Dangote said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has pledged its support for the refinery operations.

The Dangote refinery also targets 40% of its products’ output for exports.

