Tonye Cole, the APC governorship candidate in the Rivers state election on March 18, has debunked the report that he withdrew his suit against the PDP

Cole said he is still in the struggled to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate and that he would remain resolute until justice is served

The APC candidate said he was aware of the PDP plot to sponsor fake news against him and his party and that the move had failed before it was made

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Tonye Patrick Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers state, has denied the report that he had withdrawn his petition against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Siminalayi Fubara, the winner of the poll.

Recall that Fubara was declared the winner of the poll by the Indepentional National Electoral Commission (INEC) after scoring 302,614 votes, a development the opposition parties have kicked against.

APC, Cole insists struggle continues against PDP in Rivers Guber tribunal

Cole and 9 other guber candidates in the election have filed petitions at the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Fubara by INEC.

On Monday, May 22, a report emerged that Cole and the APC had withdrawn the petition against the PDP victory in the state and the Rivers state election petition tribunal subsequently stuck out the file.

But in a short video on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Cole said the report was not true and that his and APC's petition against the PDP in the state remained firm and valid.

He added that the move by the PDP to undermine his effort by sponsoring false news against him and his party would not flourish because he would not relent in the pursuit of justice.

The APC candidate further noted that he had been working tirelessly to reclaim his mandate and ensure that the voice of the Rivers State people could be heard. He said he would be undeterred and resolute in his fight for what is right until he clinches justice.

Source: Legit.ng