Governor Bello Matawalle's feud with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reached a fever pitch

In a statement released at midnight on Saturday, May 20, the anti-graft agency said it would no longer banter with the embattled governor

The commission also revealed that it had received intelligence that some corrupt politicians on their radar were planning to flee the country

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially responded to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, who alleged that the anti-graft agency's boss Abdulrasheed Bawa asked him for a $2 million bribe.

The EFCC, in a statement released on Saturday, May 20 and obtained by Legit.ng stated that the commission would not enter into a mud fight with Governor Matawalle.

The EFCC had earlier noted that they are on the radar of Gov Bello Matawalle for the diversion of public funds worth N70bn. Photo Credit: Gov Bello Matawalle, EFCC

Source: Facebook

The commission said:

"...the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state

"If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans - provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations."

Meanwhile, the commission disclosed plots by some politically corrupt individuals to flee the country ahead of May 29.

EFCC said:

"...the Commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29.

The Commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice."

Meanwhile, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), also responded to allegations of a $2m bribe.

Governor Bello Matawalle, in an interview with BBC Hausa, alleged that the EFCC boss had demanded a $2m bribe from him.

In response to his allegation, Bawa urged the Zamfara state governor to go ahead and release his evidence.

Prior to Bawa's reply, Legit.ng reported that the feud between Governor Bello Matawalle and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) got messy.

Governor Matawalle, in an interview with BBC Hausa, revealed that EFCC boss Abdulrasheed Bawa demanded a $2m bribe from him.

The governor, who has been in war words with Bawa, revealed that he has evidence to prove his claim.

Source: Legit.ng