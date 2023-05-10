A member of the House of Representatives, Ben Roland Igbakpa, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Roland Igbakpa left the PDP for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in 2022

The lawmaker will not be returning to the Green Chamber after his loss in the 2023 general election

Ethiope, Delta State - Following his defeat in the 2023 general elections, Ben Roland Igbakpa, the incumbent member of the House of Representatives representing Ethiope Federal Constituency has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng recalls that Igbakpa contested against James Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu in the primary election of the PDP last year but lost. He then angrily left the PDP to team up with the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Now, the lawmaker has gone back to the PDP, Leadership Newspaper reported.

During the Saturday, February 25 general election, former governor James Ibori’s daughter won the election to represent Ethiope federal constituency of the state.

She polled 10,634 votes to defeat Halims Agoda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who received 6,899 votes, and third-placed Igbakpa, who garnered 3,591 votes.

