Abakaliki, Ebonyi - ADavid Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, has sworn in 4 new commissioners into his administration.

According to Daily Trust, the development came 18 days after the expiration of the governor's second term administration.

David Umahi swears in 4 new commissioners 4 days to leave office

The new cabinet members were sworn in at the executive chambers of the government house in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Tuesday, May 9.

Names of new commissioners David Umahi of Ebonyi sworn in

The details of the new commissioners are listed below:

Enekwachi Akpa: The former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development. Obianuju Aloh: The former SSA to the Governor on Aviation and Technology. Uchenna Nwankpuma: A former SA to the Governor on Projects. Emeka Nwode: The former SSA to the Governor on Legal Matters.

Speaking after the swearing-in, Governor Umahi urged the people to use the little opportunity they have to leave a strong legacy in their time of serving the state and humanity.

The outgoing governor also used the moment to inaugurate the committee members for his handover on May 29.

Umahi was one of the influential governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast region who was able to win the state for the ruling party despite the wave of strong opposition in the region.

The governor also won his senatorial bid and will be representing the Ebonyi South in the 10th national assembly that will be inaugurated in June.

