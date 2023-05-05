The former chairman of the APC in Jigawa state, Habibu Sara, has been jailed for defaming the character of Governor Muhammad Badaru

Habibu Muhammad, the governor's aide, in a letter of complaint to the police, urged the security agency to investigate the accusation and ensure justice is served

The police subsequently arrested Sara and charged him and one other at a magistrate court in the state, where they were remanded in a correctional facility till May 8

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Jigawa, Jigawa - Habibu Sara, the former chairman of the Jigawa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been jailed over alleged defamation of the character of Governor Muhammad Badaru in a radio programme.

The APC chieftain was arrested by the police and subsequently charged to court. He was remanded in prison on Thursday, May 4, after holding a radio programme in Jigawa and neighbouring Kano state on April 25 and 25, Premium Times reported.

Former Jigawa APC chairman jailed for defaming governor Photo Credit: Nigeria Police, APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Why court jail former APC chairman in Jigawa

Sara alleged that the governor and some politicians convened a meeting in Saudi Arabia in order to scuttle the administration of Umar Namadi, the governor-elect.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former chairman of the APC alleged that the outgoing governor had bought vehicles that he would share with the incoming senator, adding that these were not his duty.

His allegations partly read:

“For the past eight years, he (Governor Badaru) bought 200 vehicles whose transactions and distribution were shrouded in secrecy. We are demanding an explanation.”

Latest about APC, Jigawa, Muhammad Badaru, Police

But in a letter of complaint by the special assistant to the governor on media content development, Habibu Muhammad, the governor asked the police to investigate Sara and one other chieftain of the APC, Karami Jahun, over false information against his person.

The police subsequently arrested the APC chieftains and charged them in court on 3 count charges on Thursday, May 4.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty.

They were remanded in a correctional facility till Monday, May 1, when the case would be heard again by the magistrate, Balago.

Source: Legit.ng