There are indications that the APC may lose the position of speaker to the opposition in the 10th National Assembly

This is because the 180 members of the opposition are said to be planning to field candidates for speaker and deputy speaker under the aegis of the Greater Majority

The opposition parties have 180 lawmakers in the 10th assembly, while the APC has 178 and 2 seats from Akwa Ibom and Ondo states are still vacant

FCT, Abuja - The elected members of the opposition caucus in the House of Representatives have started moving to outsmart the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to field a candidate for the speakership position.

Daily Trust reported that the opposition, under the umbrella of the 'Greater Majority', held a crucial meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Tuesday night, May 2, on how they can field candidates for the position of the speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th national assembly.

Opposition plans to upstage APC from speakership position

Source: Twitter

List of opposition parties trying to contest speaker against APC

It was disclosed that members of the main opposition parties constituted the caucus.

They were drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and Young People’s Party (YPP).

So far, the opposition parties have the largest number of members in the Green Chamber, with 180 lawmakers, while the APC has 178 lawmakers. However, 2 seats from Ondo and Akwa Ibom are yet to be filled by any party.

It was learnt that the caucus, in its move to upstage the APC in the speakership race, resolved to set up an 11-man committee that will scout for a credible for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker.

The caucus, in a communique, revealed the plan to use the speakership position to unify Nigeria along the ethnoreligious line.

"No decision taken on 10th assembly leadership positions for now" - APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC had debunked the report of taking a final decision on the zoning of the leadership of the 10th national assembly.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, said the report making rounds on social media did not emanate from the APC.

However, Shehu Sani, an ex-Senator, says the senate presidency is zoned to the South-south and Southeast; others are simply contesting.

