FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the receipt of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s letter to investigate Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Adamawa state.

The electoral body is asking the commission to investigate the REC over the role he played in the just concluded supplementary governorship election in the state, Leadership reported.

Police confirms INEC letter to investigate Adamawa REC Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

The force's public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the receipt of the letter in a statement

He further added that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has constituted an investigative team that will work with INEV to expedite the contents of the letter.

Baba then assured Nigerians and the international communities that the police would get to the root of the matter in the defence of democracy and fish out all the persons fingered in the matter.

His statement reads in part:

"The Police Authority is in receipt of a letter dated 18th April 2023 from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), during the recently concluded supplementary elections and calling on the Police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions. ”

Hudu Yunusa-Ari declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election while the collation of the supplementary election was ongoing. A move he did not have the constitutional right to make and was immediately reverted by INEC.

