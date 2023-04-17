Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress have accused two lawmakers elected into the 10th National Assembly of bribery

The governors said that the lawmakers are offering their colleagues $1 million per vote to elect them as a speaker and senate president for the 10th Assembly

According to the governors, these actions by the lawmakers-elect may make zoning impossible if action is not taken quickly

Candidates contesting for speakership and senate president position for the 10th National Assembly have been accused of offering $1 million per vote to lawmakers.

Premium Times reports that two of the candidates for are vying for the two offices in the National Assembly are rumoured to be planning to bribe their colleagues with $1 million per vote to get elected as speaker and Senate president.

Kayode Fayemi is the chairman of the All Progressives Governors' Forum. Photo: Ekiti state government

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a memo sent to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu by governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors under the umbrella of the Progressives Governors' Forum claimed to have exposed the willingness of the lawmakers-elect to offer as high and between $500,000 and $1 million per vote to their colleagues as a bribe.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Although no names were mentioned by the governors, they suggested that the lawmakers involved in the alleged bribery are members of the ruling APC.

The memo said:

“Indeed, it is being rumoured that one aspirant for the Senate Presidency and another for Speakership are willing to offer as much as $500,000 to $1 million per vote.

"Opposition party members of the National Assembly are being courted with the likelihood of the 2015 situation presenting itself if care is not taken."

While making their recommendation for zoning the governors said that the “over-investment” by the aspirants for the 10th National positions may make zoning impossible if action is not taken quickly.

10th Assembly: Majority Returning as New Members Back Top Lawmaker for Speaker House of Representatives

Some newly elected members of the House of Representatives have thrown their weight behind the chairman of the House committee on appropriation.

The members-elect have said that Aliyu Betara is the most transparent, vast, and suited for the job at hand.

Some sources within the parliament also said that they have it on good authority that Betara will emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Senate Presidency: Long-serving senator declares ambition

Meanwhile, the race for the Senate presidential seat has reached a fever pitch ahead of the May 29 transition of the 10th national assembly.

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno State officially joined the race making him one of the big names vying for the coveted position.

His declaration makes it the second time he would declare interest in the number one seat at the red chambers.

Source: Legit.ng