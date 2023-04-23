Muhammadu Buhari is rounding up his second and last term as Nigeria's president as May 29, the day he would hand over, is getting nearer and closer.

Many political pundits have started rating his administration based on the promises he made while campaigning ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The president has been commended in the area of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of roads and rail lines, but what about other areas, such as the economy and insecurity?

Insecurity

Before the arrival of President Buhari as the number 1 citizen of Nigeria, the major security challenges facing the country were the menace of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, the proliferation of small arms and ethnic clashes in some parts of the north-central.

But between the 8 years of President Buhari, Nigeria now has farmer/herders clashes, arson and ethnic cleansing in north-central states.

Kidnapping for ransom has become an industry, sea piracy maritime corollary on Nigeria's coast as terrorism act tagged "unknown gunmen" in the southeast.

Corruption

Nigeria did not record any significant milestones in the fight against corruption under the administration of President Buhari.

According to the Corruption Perception Index 2022, the country was ranked 150 of 180 countries which was its position in 2021 and no drastic improvement since Buhari took over in 2015.

Economy

Nigeria's economy under Buhari's nose experienced a series of setbacks as the country recorded 2 different recessions, naira degraded by over 800% with a 33.3% increase in unemployment.

Aside increase in energy prices and more factories closing, Nigeria's debt has increased to N44 trillion and is projected to hit N77 trillion when the N23 trillion Buhari's administration borrowed from the Central Bank of Nigeria is securitised.

Analyst scores Buhari

While scoring the president's administration, Okanlwawon Gaffar, a political commentator, scored the outgoing president 50/100 on overall performance.

He said:

"The Buhari-led administration has done exceptionally well in the area of construction. At least the administration could execute some great projects. However, in the area of economic and management of foreign investments, he hasn't done exceptionally well."

