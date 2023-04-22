Mohammed Bello, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory has said that he regrets not convincing Philip Aduda, the Senate minority leader to leave his party, the Peoples Democratic Party to join the All Progressives Congress

Daily Trust reports that the minister while speaking during the Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Friday, April 21, said it is important for Aduda to carpet cross to the ruling party.

Philip Aduda lost his re-election bid to Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Bello said he had made efforts to bring Aduda to the ruling party but all was to no avail before the tsunami of Labour Party (LP) swept him away in the February 25, National Assembly elections.

Aduda who served as the Senator representing the Federal Capital territory was defeated in the last election by Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party after he held the position for three tenures.

Further describing Aduda as a bridge builder despite being in the opposition party, Bello urged the lawmaker to consider crossing to the APC from the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The minister also suggested that the minority leader of the Senate should be posted to Ukraine as an ambassador now that he had less than six weeks to be in the Senate.

Responding to the minister, Aduda said he would think about the proposal made to him by Bello on joining the APC.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for tolerating everyone including politicians in the opposition parties.

Fresh Headache for PDP as Labour Party’s Ireti Sends PDP’s Adudua Out of Senate After 3 Terms

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mrs Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senate seat.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Sanni Saka, announced the result on Tuesday, February 28, in Abuja.

Saka said that Ireti polled 202,175 votes to emerge as the winner, adding that Mr. Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 100,544 votes, while Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 78,905 votes.

APGA's FCT Senatorial Candidate Congratulates Ireti Kingibe, Calls for Cooperation from Supporters

Meanwhile, residents of the Federal Capital Territory have been urged to support the senator-elect of the district Ireti Kingibe.

The call to the FCt residents was made by the senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Anthony Ezekwugo said Kingibe needs all the support she can get to deliver good governance to the residents of the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng