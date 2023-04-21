President Buhari has waded into the Adamawa state rerun election controversy, and oreded that the REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, be suspended

Ari's troubles started when he declared Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani of the APC as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election midway into the collation of results

INEC has since nullified the declaration made by the REC and declared Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP as the winner of the election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the embattled Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

This was contained in a statement by the director of information in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Willie Bassey, on Thursday, April 20, The Cable reported.

President Buhari has approved Adamawa REC, Ari's suspension. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The president also directed the investigation and prosecution of Ari by the Inspector General of Police, if found liable.

The Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps were also directed to investigate the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Ari. If found liable, appropriate disciplinary actions are to be meted out to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Adamawa REC will remain suspended until the police complete the investigation on his “conduct and actions” during the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa, The Nation added.

Adamawa election: How Ari got into trouble

Ari stirred controversy when he declared the All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani, as the winner of the re-run poll while the collation was still ongoing.

The collation had been adjourned till 11am after results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared. However, Ari announced the final result an hour before the scheduled time.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading before the pronouncement was made.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately nullified the declaration of Binani as the winner, and urged the police IG, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate and prosecute Ari.

Governor Fintiri was later announced as the winner of the election, securing him his second term in office.

According to INEC, Fintiri polled a total of 430,861 votes to defeat Binani, who scored a total of 398,788 votes.

Source: Legit.ng