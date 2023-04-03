Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have been urged to support the senator-elect of the district Ireti Kingibe

The call to the FCt residents was made by the senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance

Anthony Ezekwugo said Kingibe needs all the support she can get to deliver good governance to the residents of the FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just concluded 2023 general elections, Anthony Chike Ezekwugo has congratulated Ireti Kingibe, the Labour Party candidate, who emerged the winner of the election on her victory at the polls.

Ezekwugo in a statement seen by Legit.ng called on residents to rally around the senator-elect for the rapid development of the territory stressing that the task ahead requires the cooperation and collaboration of every resident of the territory for successful completion.

Anthony Ezekwugo has called for support for FCT senator-elect Ireti Kingibe. Photo: Ireti Kingibe, Anthony Ezekwugo

Source: UGC

In a goodwill message dispatched to Kingibe, Ezekwugo said the people have spoken by choosing the person who will rectify the development deficiencies in the territory to ensure that every part of Abuja feels the impact of governance.

The APGA flag-bearer, who fought gallantly at the polls but lost to Kingibe, said the choice of the people invariably represents the voice of God, almighty even as he called on the senator-elect to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everyone along since no individual can claim perfection and possession of the knowledge of solutions to every problem.

Ezekwugo used the opportunity to thank the teeming supporters of APGA and the Labour Party who voted for him and appealed to them to eschew bitterness and join hands with the winner of the election to move the territory forward in industrial growth and social development.

He advised the supporters to shun every form of the blame game, name-calling, demonstrations and bitterness in the interest of peace in the territory.

Ezekwugo promised to support and cooperate with Kingibe whenever necessary to improve the welfare and social well-being of the people of the territory.

Fresh Headache for PDP as Labour Party’s Ireti Sends PDP’s Adudua Out of Senate After 3 Terms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senate seat.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Sanni Saka, announced the result on Tuesday, February 28, in Abuja.

Saka said that Ireti polled 202,175 votes to emerge as the winner, adding that Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 100,544 votes, while Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 78,905 votes.

