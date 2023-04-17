The Delta state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been thrown into a deep sorrow

The chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 9, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta state, Vincent Okokoje, has reportedly slumped and died.

The APC ward 12 chairman, Comrade Gabriel Omorere, confirmed the sad incident to newsmen, and noted Okokoje died on Thursday morning, April 13.

The leadership of the ruling APC has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its members in Delta state. Photo credit: Abdullahi Adamu

APC loses prominent member in Delta state

Speaking to journalists, Omorere gave a hint of Okokoje's activities at the party before his untimely departure, Daily Trust reported on Monday, April 17.

He said,

“The death of Okokoje is a shock to the APC in Warri South and Delta State in general. The late Okokoje was a very gentleman who loves making peace amongst his colleagues.”

APC leaders visit the deceased family

Omorere, who led a delegation of APC chairmen in Warri South on condolence to the wife, children and family of Okokoje, also said the late chairman would be greatly missed.

“His departure has caused a very big vaccum within the APC in Warri South, I pray we have someone like him to work hard and move the party forward,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng