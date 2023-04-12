Nigeria’s (social) media space is currently awash with reports of the alleged detention of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, at the London Airport.

The situation was disclosed in a statement released by Diran Onifade, the Head of the Obi-Datti media team.

If you are wondering what could have led to the incident, here is what we know so far.

When was Peter Obi detained?

Although the Obi-Datti media team announced the incident on Wednesday, it actually took place on Friday, April 7, when Obi arrived at Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria and was accosted by the UK immigration authorities.

Why was Peter Obi detained and questioned?

The reason for Obi's detention was a duplication offence, indicating that someone has been impersonating him in London, according to the Obi-Datti media team.

This has raised concerns about potential crimes and dubious acts being committed in his name.

Is Peter Obi still being detained?

Obi's campaign team confirmed that he had been released.

Reports suggest that intervention from Obi's supporters and concerned individuals led to his release from the immigration authorities.

Who is impersonating Peter Obi in London?

The identity of the person who has been impersonating Obi in London is yet to be known.

The impersonator is reportedly still at large, raising concerns about potential implications for Obi, his party, and Nigeria as a whole.

Onifade expressed concerns that Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the Obidient movement, and Nigeria, where he currently and remains the conscience of the people.

Has Peter Obi commented on the development?

As of the time of this report, Peter Obi has not personally commented on the alleged detention and impersonation incident.

Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election and has filed a petition challenging the victory of the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, at the tribunal.

"I’m under pressure to leave Nigeria," Peter Obi raises alarm

In another report, Obi raised an alarm that there was pressure on him to leave Nigeria.

There have been numerous allegations against the LP flagbearer, ranging from making statements that incite violence, which the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, described as a treasonable offence.

A viral audio tape also recently hit social media where he was accused of describing the 2023 presidential polls as a religious war.

Source: Legit.ng