FCT, Abuja - The APC Integrity Caucus (AIC), a coalition of party stakeholders drawn from the National Assembly and the business community, has raised the alarm over what it called a desperate attempt by opposition parties to take over Kano and the entire northwest from the ruling party.

The AIC said the constant calls by members of the opposition parties, especially the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), on the APC leadership not to zone the Senate Presidency to the northwest region was part of the plan.

The APC Integrity Caucus declared its support for the ambition of Senator Jibrin Barau to be the next Senate President. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Speaking to journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter, the group's spokesman, Hon Musa Ahmed Jauro Dutse, said it was part of a grand design to deny the zone a powerful government position, expand membership and ultimately take over Kano and the entire region in 2027.

Hon Dutse said the whole essence of the opposition parties crying more than the bereaved on the zoning issue is simply to mislead the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders of the APC into jettisoning the northwest for them to overrun.

His words:

"We have uncovered their grand plots to engage in massive propaganda to demarket the northwest from the Senate Presidency race because of their desperate and selfish interest in taking over the zone.

''That is why we are exposing them so that our leaders like the president-elect will not be carried away by their antics.

''The northwest gave the highest votes to our party in the presidential election and that justice and fairness demands that the zone be compensated for the feat. Instead, they are busy mischievously plotting against the APC in other to take over the zone in 2027.

''We must resist them, we must not allow them to succeed in their desperate plans. The northwest must not be pushed aside in the race, rather the zone should be compensated for being the highest voting block.

''The zone needs to be supported to have the Senate President’s slot so it can be put in the best position to do more for APC in 2027 God willing.''

The group advised that since the southwest had taken the presidency and northeast, the vice-presidency, it was only expedient to allow the northwest take the Senate Presidency.

The group re-stated its full support for the candidature of Senator Barau Jibrin for the presidency of the 10th Senate, insisting that he has the requisite competence, cognate experience, and capacity to lead the red chambers.

