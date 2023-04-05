Tinubu's Presidency: Wole Soyinka Makes 1 Demand From President-Elect
by Bada Yusuf
Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, has said he only wanted the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to decentralise the system of government.
While calling for restructuring, the academic called for a detailed decentralization with more devolution of powers to the various tiers of government.
He said:
"Let us have a genuine, practical, detailed decentralisation, the real devolution of powers to the various arms, tiers of government, states, local government, the reinforcement of civil societies in various grouping."
