A group of PDP elders in Kogi raised alarm over an alleged plot to manipulate the original delegates' list to favour Dino Melaye for the state's gubernatorial primary election.

The elders, however, urged Atiku Abubakar to intervene and allow the authentic delegates' list from the state to stand

The group has threatened to leave the PDP for another party massively if their demands are not met

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kogi state - Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state have urged the party’s national leadership to jettison the alleged plot to manipulate the original delegates’ list from 21 local government areas of the state.

According to a statement released on Monday, April 3, by Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, the group's spokesperson, there is a plan in motion to manipulate the list in favour of Senator Dino Melaye, a member of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, thereby depriving nine other aspirants of a fair primary election, Nigerian Tribune reported.

A group of PDP elders in Kogi state warned against manipulating the delegates list in favour of Senator Dino Melaye. Photo credits: Dino Melaye, Abdul Mark

Source: Facebook

Authentic delegates' list being altered to favour Melaye, Kogi PDP group claims

The group alleged that the authentic delegates' list is being altered to benefit Senator Melaye, and they have threatened to leave the party in droves as a consequence of what they consider a betrayal, Vanguard also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The authentic list of delegates is being altered to allow Senator Dino Melaye to have his way,” the group alleged.

What Atiku should do

The group has also called on Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the February 25 elections, to support the authentic delegates list from the state.

Legit.ng recalls that Dr Reuben Atabo (SAN) and nine others have been cleared by the PDP screening committee as aspirants for the upcoming Kogi state gubernatorial race.

Others include Melaye, Engr. Musa Wada, Sen. Atai Aidoko Ali, Barr. Mohammed Kabiru Usman, Abayomi Awoniyi, Bolufemi Olarotimi, Abdullahi Haruna (SAN), Gideon Ojata, and Idoko Kingsley Ilonah.

Tsunami hits Kogi PDP as APC wins 22 House of Assembly seats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 22 out of the 25 seats in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

According to the results announced by INEC’s collation officers at the headquarters of each of the state’s LGAs, APC won in Ankpa I and II, Dekina I and II, and others.

The PDP got Bassa and Ogori Magongo while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) won Yagba West.

Source: Legit.ng