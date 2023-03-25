Governor Aminu Tambuwal has lost one of his trusted allies in the person of Alhaji Usman Suleiman (Ɗanmadamin Isa)

Until his death on Saturday, March 25, Alhaji Suleiman Isa was the Sokoto state commissioner for Religious Affairs

Isa was said to have died at the age of 72 years in Usumanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after a brief sickness

Sokoto - A member of the Sokoto State Executive Council and commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Usman Suleiman (Ɗanmadamin Isa), has been reported dead.

Vanguard reports that Danmadamin Isa (72 years) died on Saturday, March 25, at Usumanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

Late Usman Suleiman Isa was a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto, a former commissioner for Works and Transport, former Commissioner for Rural Development as well as Commissioner for Religious Affairs.

The late commissioner is one of Governor Aminu Tambuwal's trusted allies

Also, he was the chairman, Chief Executive of USDANIS Nigeria Limited, USDANIS Petroleum Resources limited, and Aminci Bureau De Change.

Isa's industry and devoutness earn him the office of the commissioner for the ministry for religious affairs in Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal's cabinet.

Governor Tambuwal has sent a condolence message to the deceased's family in a statement made available to journalists by the state's Commissioner for information, Hon. Muhammad Akibu Dalhatu

In the message, Tambuwal prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased and grant his soul eternal rest and his immediate family and the good people of Sokoto State the courage to bear the great loss.

The governor said the passing on of such an important personality is a great loss to the state especially now that his services are needed the most.

