The race for who takes over the mantle of leadership from Senate President Ahmad Lawan gets tougher by the day

This is as seven powerful senators have declared their ambition and are ready to battle to win the leadership of the 10th senate

Some of the big names include Orji Kalu, the incumbent Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senator Godswill Akpabio and others

No less than seven senators-elect from five geo-political zones have locked horns and are ready to battle to win the 10th Senate Presidency, The Nation has learned.

Interestingly, these politicians have been in the game for a long time, they understand the dynamics that work in the Nigerian political sphere and are willing to give their all to get to the nation's 3rd top job.

Orji Kalu, Umahi and Jibrin have joined the race to win the Senate Presidency. Photo credit: Orji Uzor Kalu, Barau Jibrin and David Umahi

Source: Facebook

The names of the biggest challengers revealed

More importantly, all the aspirants are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Three of the top senators are; Barau Jibrin (Kano North, Northwest); Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North, Southeast) and David Umahi (Ebonyi South, Southeast), who have made their interest public to chair the next National Assembly, The Punch reported also.

The 10th Senate is billed for inauguration on June 13 after the Proclamation of the 10th National Assembly by the President.

