Osun, Osogbo - Election observer group, the Justice Development and Peace Makers’ Centre (JDPMC) have commended the conduct of the 2023 state house of assembly election in Osun state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This observation was made known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, March 20.

The election observer group JDPMC in its post-election report of the Osun sate parliamentary election pointed out issues of voter-inducement and violence in some polling units. Photo: JDPMC

As contained in the statement, the observer group disclosed a drastic improvement in the coordination of the electoral process than at the presidential polls.

The statement reads:

“...the March 18 2023 state assembly election in Osun to be a commendable improvement on February 25, especially with the functioning of the BVAS and the election security architecture up till the end of voting.

“INEC’s performance in terms of planning and management of elections and the security architecture at the polling units’ level in Osun State is highly commendable.”

Cases of vote-buying, and violence recoded in Osun parliamentary polls

However, JDPMC also confirmed cases of vote-buying and violence in some polling units across the state.

The statement reads:

“For example in Osogbo LGA in PU 8, 9 and 18 of Ward, voters were observed filing to places outside polling units to either put down their names or receive tallies.

“The same situation was observed at Biladu PU 3 and 4, wards 11 in Ilesa East LGA with cash payments of N2,000 and N3,000 observed outside the PUs on the presentation of tallies by certain voters.”

On the part of security, JMPD observed that there were violence cases at PU 3 Ward 3 in Ayedaade LGA, where the agent of a popular political party attacked a voter during the election process.

Similarly, thugs were observed to have attacked voters but were quickly suppressed and arrested by security agents available at the polling unit.

