List of all the first time governors, their parties, states
Nigerians will be looking forward to seeing new faces at the political landscapes from May 29. this follows the election victories of some first timers that have been elected to govern affairs of their respective states.
The new governor elect covers the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), its major river, the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
Below are the names of the new elected state governors
APC
Umar Namadi (Jigawa)
Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto)
Dikko Radda (Katsina)
Uba Sani (Kaduna)
Bassey Otu (Cross River)
Mohammed Bago (Niger)
Hyacinth Alia (Benue)
Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi)
PDP
Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom)
Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers)
Kefas Agbu (Taraba)
Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau)
Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).
Dauda Lawal
NNPP
Abba Kabir
Source: Legit.ng