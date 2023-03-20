The wait for Nigeria's first ever female governor continues as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Adamawa State governorship election inconclusive.

As reported by Daily Trust, the electoral body announced this at the state collation centre in Yola on Monday night.

According to reports, Governor Fintiri is already leading the polls against Senator Dahiru before INEC announced the election in Adamawa inconclusive. Photo: Aishatu Dahiru and Gov Ahmadu Fintiri

Before INEC's announcement, it was gathered that the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was leading the polls with 421,524.

Meanwhile, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, the All Progressive Congress (APC) opposition candidate, trailed closely behind the incumbent, polling 390,275, Channels TV reported.

According to Vanguard, INEC declared the election inconclusive due to the margin of votes.

