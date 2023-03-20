BREAKING: INEC Declare Adamawa Guber Poll Inconclusive As Wait for Nigeria’s First Female Governor Continues
The wait for Nigeria's first ever female governor continues as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Adamawa State governorship election inconclusive.
As reported by Daily Trust, the electoral body announced this at the state collation centre in Yola on Monday night.
Before INEC's announcement, it was gathered that the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was leading the polls with 421,524.
Meanwhile, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, the All Progressive Congress (APC) opposition candidate, trailed closely behind the incumbent, polling 390,275, Channels TV reported.
According to Vanguard, INEC declared the election inconclusive due to the margin of votes.
