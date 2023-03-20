Teslim Folarin; senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district and foremost contender of Governor Seyi Makinde in the just concluded Oyo State gubernatorial election has urged loyalists to remain calm as the election results undergo scrutiny.

As reported by Premium Times Folarin; the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer gave the admonition while congratulating the incumbent and governor- elect; Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Makinde who had won in 31 Local Government Areas with a total of 563,756 votes defeated his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of APC, who won in two local government areas and scored 256,685 votes.

Folarin, while congratulating Makinde said he was full of thanks to Almighty God, the Oyo state electorates, and to his support team.

Source: Legit.ng