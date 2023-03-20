Kwara state - Rukayat Shittu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the election for the Owode/Onire state constituency in Kwara.

Akeem Ijaiya, INEC returning officer, announced on Sunday, March 19, said Shittu polled 7,521 votes to defeat Abdullah Magaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,957 votes.

26-Year-Old Rukayat Shittu Wins House of Assembly Seat in Kwara State

“Having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, she is hereby declared the winner of the election” Ijaiya said.

With her victory, Shittu will be the youngest state assembly lawmaker in the country by May 29.

