The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the gubernatorial election in Nasarawa state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Professor Tanko Ishaya, the returning officer, on Monday, March 20, declared that Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 347,209 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, David Ombugadu, who got 283,016 votes, Independent reports.

Sule floored the PDP's Ombugadu in the poll (Photo: @AbdullahiASule)

Source: UGC

But the PDP, at odds with the results, is saying it would challenge them in court, while the APC said it would also challenge the local government areas that the PDP won in the poll.

Source: Legit.ng