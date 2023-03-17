The police boss, IGP Usman Baba has ordered restriction of movement on election day, Saturday, March 18, 2023

Ahead of the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections, IGP Baba banned vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation

Meanwhile, the directive excluded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as no election will be conducted therein

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation on Saturday, March 18, from 12: 00 a.m. to 6: 00p.m across all states where elections will be conducted.

The restriction, the police boss said, is with the exception of those on essential services, a report by The Nation confirmed.

Police boss orders movement restriction on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

FCT is excluded from the directive

The police directive, Baba said, excludes the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as no election will be conducted therein.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A statement on Thursday, March 16, in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), further confirmed the development, The Guardian report added.

MC Oluomo Issues Threats Against Non-APC Voters Ahead of Guber Election

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has warned Lagosians ahead of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election to stay home if they won’t vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a viral video, MC Oluomo is seen addressing supporters of the ruling party ahead of the election.

Explicitly referring to non-indigenes, Oluomo said:

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home.”

Presidential Poll: PDP Demands Resignation of Mahmood Yakubu as INEC Chair, Asks SSS, IGP to Initiate Arrest

Meanwhile, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, has been asked to resign.

The call was made to Yakubu by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, March 10.

The PDP alleged that Yakubu's action during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections is harmful to the integrity of the electoral commission and an unpardonable assault on the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng