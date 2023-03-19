The governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 18, favoured candidates and chieftains of some parties but dashed the hopes of others.

Whereas some big names performed woefully in their polling units, a number of other candidates started enjoying early leads from their domains.

Some politicians lost their polling units in the governorship election (Photo: @GRVlagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Adamu)

APC's Abdullahi Adamu

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit in the governorship election.

At Agwan Rimi Ward, EC 20 Polling Unit where he cast his ballot in the governorship election, Governor Abdullahi Sule polled 129 votes, while Dr. Davematics Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 159 votes.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

The Labour Party's governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, lost his polling unit in Anifowoshe, Ikeja local government area of the state to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While Sanwo-Olu polled 29 votes and Rhodes-Vivour secured 18 votes, Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party came third with two votes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu won his polling unit at Ward E3, Eiyekole, Lagos Island.

While the governor scored 43 votes in his polling unit, the LP's candidate, Rhodes-Vivour polled three votes.

Bauchi deputy governor loses unit to APC

The APC governorship candidate in Bauchi, Sadique Abubakar, defeated Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP in Unit 036, Kofar Adamu Umar in Azare Local Government Area.

Abubakar polled 165 votes; the PDP got 113.

APC's Folarin loses polling unit to Makinde in Oyo

APC gubernatorial candidate in Oyo, Teslim Folarin, lost his polling unit at Idi Ose, Ona Ara LGA to Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP.

Folarin garnered 89 votes, Adelabu polled 6 votes, and Makinde polled 196 votes.

Governor Makinde wins own polling unit

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde won his polling unit at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East LGA, by scoring 174 votes to beat the APC which scored 28 votes.

Benue: APC defeats PDP inside Ortom’s Government House

Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, the APC's governorship candidate in Benue, has won the two polling units in Benue State Government House, Makurdi.

Alia polled 130 votes to defeat PDP’s candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, who scored 43 votes at the Arts theatre polling unit 011.

At the Protocol polling unit 022, APC scored 36 votes while PDP scored 10 votes.

Kaduna PDP guber candidate wins polling units at El-Rufai’s Govt House

APC governorship candidate in Kaduna, Uba San, with 40 votes, has lost the two polling units in Government House, in Kaduna to PDP's flagbearer, Isa Ashiru Kudan, who won polling units 014 with 77 votes.

At polling unit 013, still in Government House, the PDP polled 69 votes against the APC which scored 64 votes.

