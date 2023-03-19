Nasarawa, Keffi - Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has lost his polling unit to an opposition party yet again at the ongoing gubernatorial polls in Nasarawa state.

Senator Adamu, who lost his polling unit at the presidential polls, replicated it again, losing to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his GRA (A1) Polling Unit 010 in Keffi, the headquarters of Keffi Local Government Area.

PDP polled 159 votes, while APC polled 129 to defeat Senator Abdullahi Adamu in his polling unit. Photo: APC

As reported by Daily Trust, PDP polled 159 votes, while APC polled 129 as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s presiding officer, Okoh Everest.

Adamu had also lost his senatorial district to Ahmed Wadada of the SDP in the National Assembly.

In the presidential elections, Adamu had lost his polling unit to LP with Peter Obi going on to win the state in that election.

