Nigeria's electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo state, says it will announce the winner of the state's governorship and states parliament election this morning, Sunday, March 19.

As reported by Punch, INEC says collation is expected to commence in earnest by 9 am to declare the election winner.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the election was peaceful in Oyo but was greeted with a low voter turnout across almost all the polling units in the state.

The Public Affairs Officer of INEC in Oyo, Olayiwola Awolowo, disclosed this at the commission's headquarters in Ibadan, the state capital.

