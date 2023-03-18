The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, Aisha Binani has won her polling unit 006, Bamboi ward, Yola south LGA, Adamawa.

Legit.ng gathered that while Binani, who is the only female governorship candidate polled 191, her opponent and governor of the state, Ahmad Fintiri scored 79.

Source: Legit.ng