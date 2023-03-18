The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Lagos state, Babajde Sanwo-Olu has finally emerged as the winner in President-Elect Bola Tinubu's polling unit.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

He is being challenged by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Babajide Sanwo-Olu wins Tinubu's polling unit. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

The governor who is seeking re-election for another four-year term scored 43 votes to defeat the PDP who scored o and the LP who scored 5 votes.

Results from Tinubu's polling unit 085:

State: Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

LGA: Ikeja

Ward: Alausa

PU: 085

APC: 43

PDP: 0

LP: 5

NRM: 1

Invalid: 1

Accreditated voters: 50

Source: Legit.ng