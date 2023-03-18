Lagos 2023 Governorship Election Results: Winner Emerges in Tinubu's Polling Unit
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Lagos state, Babajde Sanwo-Olu has finally emerged as the winner in President-Elect Bola Tinubu's polling unit.
He is being challenged by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor who is seeking re-election for another four-year term scored 43 votes to defeat the PDP who scored o and the LP who scored 5 votes.
Results from Tinubu's polling unit 085:
State: Lagos
LGA: Ikeja
Ward: Alausa
PU: 085
APC: 43
PDP: 0
LP: 5
NRM: 1
Invalid: 1
Accreditated voters: 50
Source: Legit.ng