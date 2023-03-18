Bayelsa, Ogbia - Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has escaped through the waterway to Yanegoa, the Bayelsa state capital after there was attack by thugs at Ogbia Constituency 2 during the ongoing state assembly poll in the state.

According to Daily Trust the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are scrambling for the Assembly seat in the area, and both parties are also struggling to form majority in the next state Assembly in Bayelsa State ahead of the November 11, governorship election in the state.

NEC officials heading back to Yenagoa through Ayama-Ogbia waterways after thugs hijacked and burnt materials for Ogbia Const 2. Photo: @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

INEC’s Head Voter Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust, said the commission will issue a statement to that effect later.

He said:

“We received a report that materials meant for the State Assembly election in about two or three wards in Ogbia Constituency 2 were hijacked and burnt, maybe later we will get a statement on it.”

At the time of filing this report, it appears there will be no election in Ogbia Constituency 2, as INEC officials are already heading back to Yenagoa.

