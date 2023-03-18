As the people of Enugu state troop to the polls to cast their votes for who would succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Governor of Enugu State for the next four years, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Uche Nnaji has expressed his confidence of winning the elections.

He stated this at his polling unit, Agwashi 015 polling unit in Akpugo in Nkanu West LGA.

Nnaji who was accompanied by APC chieftains, notably the National Vice Chairman of the party in the SouthEast, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu as well as the Zonal Organising Secretary, Chief Dozie Ikedife, described the process as smooth and commended INEC for its level of preparedness.

He said :

“The exercise is working quite well , this time around it would not be business as usual, this is the first time in Enugu that there is a real contest, this is the first time since its creation as a party that the APC is keenly contesting all Elections in Enugu and this time around should the votes count we are likely to win, because this is the first time , Ndi Enugu at the grassroots are interested in who governs them and God willing it I will emerge as governor. “

For the Arodiogbu, it was obvious that power belonged to the people of Enugu and for him what he had witnessed so far in Enugu was democracy in action. He also commended INEC for its improvement in the electoral process and declared that as it stands now the victory party of the APC had commenced.

