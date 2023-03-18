Abia, Umuahia - The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has warned perpetrators of violence to keep off from polling units if they love their lives.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the warning was issued by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South-East, John Amadi, on Thursday, March 16, during an address with the media in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

The Nigerian police has urged electorates to be peaceful during the course of the gubernatorial election. Photo: NPF

Source: UGC

He said:

”Anybody that wants to disrupt the system should be ready to die, and anybody that wants to die should come out and disrupt the system.

"If you love your life, keep away, cast your vote, go home and wait for the result.”

Source: Legit.ng