Among 28 states where the governorship election will take place on Saturday, March 18, the poll in River state will be one of the toughest for obvious reasons.

The ruling political platform, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has Siminalayi Fubara, supposedly Governor Nyesom Wike's choice, as its candidate.

The Rivers governorship election will mostly be a three-horse race (Photo: @Sen_MagnusAbe, @TonyeCole1, Sir Siminalayi Fubara)

Source: Twitter

However, Fubara will on Saturday face Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the same party that claimed the most votes during the last presidential election.

To make things more interesting, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Magnus Abe, another undeniably powerful political force to reckon with, is in the race.