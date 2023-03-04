Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has called on Lagosians to ignore the narrative of Igbos taking over the state

The statement has been promoted by elements in the ruling party in Nigeria’s commercial capital ahead of the governorship poll

The tale had triggered ethnic tensions in the state ahead of the election scheduled for Saturday, March 11

Lagos - The Labour Party (LP) deputy gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, has called on Lagosians to overlook the narrative of Igbos taking over the state.

Speaking on Friday, March 3, she described such a statement as mischief and unnecessary at a time when the country’s unity is highly sought after.

Princess Oyefusi says such narrative can cause crisis in Lagos. Photo credit: @PrincessOyefus1

Source: Twitter

Nigerian Tribune quoted her as saying:

“I would like to use this opportunity to call on well-meaning Lagosians to overlook the narrative of Igbos taking over Lagos.

“This narrative or statement is mischievous and unnecessary as it divides us rather than unifies us as a nation because no doubt Lagos is a reflection of the existentialism of Nigeria.

“I, therefore, urge the purveyors of such statements to desist from such as it can set the state specifically and the country generally on fire.”

Presidential election: Ohanaeze warns Tinubu against victimising Igbos

On its part, the Igbo apex socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against victimising the Igbos.

According to Sahara Reporters, the organisation gave the warning in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

Isiguzoro urged Tinubu to consider Igbos in the distribution of amenities when he assumes office.

Lagos guber: Pressure mounts on Jandor to step down for Rhodes-Vivour

Meanwhile, there are indications that Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is under pressure to step down for his LP counterpart ahead of next week’s guber poll in Lagos state.

Some leaders in Lagos, led by Afenifere national leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo are in talks with Jandor to ally with Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the LP governorship candidate.

The leaders believe LP’s outstanding performance in the February 25 presidential election, where its candidate Peter Obi defeated Tinubu, an alliance with the PDP would make it easier to defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos guber: Rhodes-Vivour confirms he is talks with PDP leaders

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Rhodes-Vivour confirmed he is in negotiations with the leadership of the PDP in Lagos.

He told his supporters in the Lekki area of Lagos that discussing with the PDP became necessary to forge a common front against the APC in the March 11 governorship contest.

According to him, the APC government has mismanaged the state’s resources; hence, he is in the race to give back to e people what belongs to them.

